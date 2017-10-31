Jackson Academy senior scores career high hours after mother's funeral

A weekend trip to Mobile ended in a way the Bradford family never could have imagined.

We went down to Alabama for a football game and she wasn’t feeling very well. She said that her head was hurting, and she threw up at the game," explained De'ja Bradford. "They ran some tests on her and they found an aneurysm in the back of her brain, so they went in to do the procedure to get it out and it ruptured in her brain."

With her mother left in a coma and on life support, the Bradford family had to make a decision no family should ever have to make.

"They said that if we took her off that she would probably pass," said Bradford. "So, we just decided that if it was us, one of her daughters or her son, she wouldn’t want that for us. So we decided to take her off."

Following her own mother’s funeral, the young basketball star decided to lace up for another game.

"I ended up playing with her high school number and I’m going to make it permanent," said Bradford. "30 was her number, now it’s going to be my number for this year. I want to honor her. She was sitting up there in the stands at every game, whether it was home or away, to watch me play."

"All they’re every thought about was playing the game of basketball," explained Bradfors's coach, Jan Sojourner. "She grew up doing that because of her mother. When she realized her mother wasn’t going to be there, she knew 'I have to play this game because that’s exactly what my mother would want me to do'. And I can promise you, we did our best to say, 'De’ja, you don’t have to play. We don’t expect you to play'. But she didn’t even hesitate. She said, 'Coach, I’m playing'."

And the senior guard had the game of her life, scoring a career high 32 points for Jackson Academy.

"She taught me basketball, so it’s just an honor for me and also for her because I know that’s what she would’ve wanted," said Bradford.

