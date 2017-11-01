MBI issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man.

Willie Lee Thomas of Batesville went missing from Lawrence Brothers Road Monday between 5 and 7 p.m. Thomas is described as a black male, five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 162 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket trimmed in blue, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Lee Thomas, contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Department at 662-487-1733.

