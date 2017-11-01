Man charged in stabbing of his brother

A man has been arrested and charged in the stabbing of his brother.

31-year-old James Matthew Jones is charged with domestic aggravated assault after Jackson police say he stabbed his brother during a fight at a home on McDowell Circle just after 12:30 pm Wednesday.

When officers got there, they found a 26-year-old man had been stabbed in the neck. Responding officers found Jones walking in the area away from the scene.

Officers later learned that the victim and suspect are brothers and were told that there had been some sort of disturbance between another family member and the suspect. The victim attempted to intervene and was stabbed by his brother.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and the suspect was taken into custody for questioning. The victim's condition remains unknown at this time.

Charges are still pending for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

