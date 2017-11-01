Nick Fitzgerald named Johnny Unitas Golden Arm finalist

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Honors continue to roll in for Nick Fitzgerald as the junior quarterback was selected as one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the organization announced Wednesday.

The award, which has been presented to the country’s top college quarterback since 1987, recognizes seniors or fourth-year quarterbacks for their accomplishments on the field as well as their character, citizenship, academic achievements and leadership qualities.

Fitzgerald is the lone quarterback to represent the Southeastern Conference amongst the 10 finalists. He is the first Bulldog to be named a finalist for the award since Dak Prescott in 2015.

Through the air, Fitzgerald has gone 119-for-209 (56.9 percent) for 1,320 yards during his junior campaign. He had thrown for 13 scores, which already ranks in a tie for ninth in Mississippi State single-season history. The duel-threat quarterback leads MSU with 686 yards rushing, which is the most by an SEC quarterback this season and ranks sixth amongst the league. He averages 83.2 yards per game and also leads the team with 10 rushing scores, which is tops amongst SEC quarterbacks and ranks second overall in the conference. In total this season, Fitzgerald has accounted for 2,006 yards of offense and 23 touchdowns.

Fitzgerald has turned in four 100-yard rushing outings this season to bring his career total to 12, which sets the MSU and the SEC record for most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback. He also became just the sixth quarterback in SEC history to rush for over 2,000 yards with 2,168 over his career.

Over his career, Fitzgerald has been responsible for 63 total touchdowns; and earlier this season, he joined Prescott as the only players in school history to rush for 25 career touchdowns and pass for 25 career touchdowns. He currently ranks tied for third in school history with 29 career rushing touchdowns and fourth with 37 career passing scores.

The 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award will be presented on Friday, December 8 in Baltimore, Md.