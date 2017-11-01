Attorney on Yarber paddling suspected intruder: "That wasn't necessary to protect his home."

A video of a former Jackson Mayor, Tony Yarber, spanking a suspected home intruder is causing controversy. Some call the action justified whereas others are saying its an assault.

In Mississippi, there is a law that protects homeowners when they are defending their property from a criminal. It's called the Castle Law, but do the actions in Yarber's video fall under that? Attorney John Reeves says no.

"In this case, the former mayor took it in his own hands to drag the guy to the carport and whip," explained Reeves. "That goes beyond the Castle Doctrine. That wasn't necessary to protect his home."

Reeves says even if the suspected intruder, 22-year-old, Juwaun Bibbs were to file charges, he believes no judge or jury would convict Yarber or award Bibbs any damages.

"The jury would nullify that because of the crime in Jackson," added Reeves. "There's no Hinds County Jury that would punish him for that. In-fact, they would probably thank him for doing it."

MSNewsNow, also, reached out to Jackson Police Department to see if they are considering charges against Yarber. Chief Lee Vance is choosing not to comment on the situation.

