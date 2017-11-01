A job hunters nightmare

There's a new twist on an old scam that targets job hunters. The latest is a local newspaper advertisement seeking a caregiver in Simpson County.

If you're Looking for a great paying job in the local papers? An ad for a caregiver was posted in the Magee Courier according to the Simpson County Sheriff.

Four hundred dollars per week, 3 hours a day; just send an email. The Better Business Bureau said people believed it was legit.

"We definitely see these on Craig's List but this one advertising in a paper just makes people feel that it's a little bit safer to engage in," according to BBB CEO John O'Hara.

The Simpson County Sheriff said in a Magee newspaper article he believes it's a ruse to get your money. The newspaper advertisement ran two weeks but was quickly removed after calls of concern.

A victim was sent two checks in advance, then instructed to cash the checks and keep the first payment for the job.

The victim mailed the overpayment check back to an address in Florence, South Carolina; a bad idea according to O'Hara.

"What happens is the check is bad. it's bogus," said O'Hara. "It goes into your checking account, three days later your bank tells you the check is bad and by that time you've already wired that money back. So you've lost your own money."

Simpson County investigators say the checks were sent from an address in San Antonio Texas. Sheriff Donald O'cain said local banks have heard from other victims who fell for the dishonest scheme.

The Sheriff declined to go on camera for an interview. WLBT was told this matter remains under investigation.

The Magee police department has also had reports of the same bogus ad in their jurisdiction according to the Magee Courier article.

The best advice is don't accept any of the checks.

