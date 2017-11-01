Mississippi V.A. centers ranked near bottom in agency ratings

Jackson's V.A. Medical Center received a low rating in a ranking by the federal agency. But local officials defend their work and maintain that the report doesn't tell the whole story. Meanwhile, patients say veterans need to come first.

Wednesday hundreds of veterans from across the state attended an Open House at the Jackson facility, this amid a V.A. report that it ranks near the bottom of their centers.

"That STAR rating is not the full picture," said G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA. Medical Center Director Dr. David Walker.

The Jackson center leader said the facility received two stars out of five in the STAR rating system.

According to Walker, the system compares all VA hospitals and contains information that covers three years. He said improvements have been made with the hiring of 6 new leadership positions in the last year.

The hires include a Chief of Staff, Chief of Mental Health, Chief of Surgery, Chief Nurse, Chief of Human Resources and Chief of Food Nutrition.

"We're showing statistically significant improvement when you look at the last six months," added Walker. "We're showing improvement. We improved in 15 out of 23 measures".

But veterans we talked with during the open house said problems still exist with months-long waits to see specialists, no urgency in providing care and unprofessional behavior.

"As the two would indicate compared to a five which would be the best rating that there's room for improvement and every single member of the team here regardless of what their position has a role to play in that," said Retired Major General Erik Hearon, a VA patient and veterans advocate.

The Jackson VA staff currently includes 241 doctors and 448 nurses.

The Gulf Coast Veterans Medical Center in Biloxi received a one star rating.

