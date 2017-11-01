DIAGNOSED YOUNG: Mike's Story

As Fox 40's Mike Sands can tell you, if it's something young adults don’t do well, it’s go to the doctor regularly.

"Trying to get younger patients to the doctor just for routine healthcare can be a struggle," said Dr. Darryl Hamilton, an oncologist with UMMC in Jackson. "They’re getting into their careers, and they kind of put their personal health on somewhat of a back burner."

Cancer diagnoses in adults ages 20 to 39 amount for just 4 percent of all new cases. But it’s far from a cancer for the old.

In February 2012, at just 27 years old, Mike was diagnosed with a Liposarcoma, a cancerous tumor, in his leg.

He was in remission until December 2016, when he noticed a lump had returned. After going to the doctor and getting his scans back, his orthopaedic oncologist at UMMC, Dr. Jennifer Barr, informed him that his cancer had returned. And that’s not all; it had also metastasized to his lungs.

Mike immediately began chemotherapy, in addition to radiation therapy.

In August, Mike underwent a successful surgery to remove the tumor in his leg. In a few months will be the surgery to remove the tumors in his lungs.

Also…Mike is ONLY 32 years old.

"It does not discriminate. Rich, poor. Nice, mean. It will affect everybody," said Dr. Barr.

Dr. Barr diagnosed Mike last December -- another difficult conversation she’s had with young adults now facing a fight with cancer.

"Nobody ever sees it coming, they really don’t," she said. "Even people with breast cancer or ovarian cancer with a positive family history, they kind of see it coming but you’re never really ready for that discussion."

"The number one determinant on somebody’s survival is the diagnosis and the stage of the disease," said Dr. Hamilton.

Dr. Hamilton administered Mike's chemotherapy regimen and he stresses what should be obvious for young adults:

"Anything that you think is wrong, you need to get it checked out. The vast majority of the time, it’s going to be nothing. But in those few times, it can be something. And it is important to get on it early and get it addressed early."

Survival rates in young adults vary, but are generally good. But a young person’s relative health can mean a difficult path of survival.

"The whole point of treatment is to be as aggressive as you can without killing the individual," said Dr. Barr. "And that sounds harsh but you’re going for the cure. You’re going to try and eradicate the disease instead of maybe just stabilize them."

Next week, Mike is going to introduce you to some other young adults, like him, who are going through the same thing.

Visit Mike's FACEBOOK PAGE, to follow his journey or let him know you're #TEAMSANDS .

