State Crime Lab backlogged on cases

A reduction in state funding and other factors are having a direct effect on death investigations conducted by the state crime lab in our state. Law enforcement agencies say they depend on a quick turnaround of evidence to prosecute criminals, but that's not always the case.

Officials here at the state crime lab say they have 400 agencies sending them cases, all in a state where crime is on the increase but that's only a small part of why work there is backlogged.

Officials say they've had a reduction of $1.1 Million in funding in the last two years. They now have three medical examiners performing the caseload normally handled by 12. That's 500 to 600 autopsies a year, more than double recommended by the National Association of Medical Examiners.

"We're on the back end trying to play catch up," said State Crime Lab Director Sam Howell.

Howell says gun violence and drug overdoses are up significantly, and this year they expect to see the highest homicide rate in the history of the state, meaning more law enforcement agencies waiting on their results to complete their cases.

"We've lost quite a number of experienced crime lab analysts over the past couple of years," added Howell. "Even though the people we got are putting out as many if not more cases than we ever have, it's still not enough to keep up with the demand that we have coming in."

It's not work that can be rushed. Each case and autopsy are worked on meticulously.

State crime lab officials have requested more funding and personnel from the state, hoping to speed up work so many rely on, like Sheriff Mike Lee of Scott County.

"We need to know the time of death, we need to know the exact cause of death," said Sheriff Lee. "We would hate to blame someone for a murder if someone had underlying medical problems before."

Adding staff could help reduce the backlog, but crime lab officials say it takes almost two years to train them, leaving many to wonder if they won't see a solution to the problem until after then.

