Preterm birth rates are on the rise in Mississippi

Mississippi is the worst state in the nation for premature births. A new March of Dimes report card shows the risks are increasing in the state. A preterm birth is defined as babies born before 37 weeks and is the largest contributor to infant death in the United States.

The Sorrells know the toll it takes in a family to be part of those preterm birth statistics. Keira Sorrells delivered her triplet daughters at 25 weeks, each weighing between 1 lb. and 4 oz. and 1 lb 10 oz.



"I'll never forget that day that I was discharged and I had to leave them," explained Sorrells. "They were in this part of the hospital that I didn't even know existed. And to me, there were strangers taking care of them."



Little Zoe only lived to be 14 months old. Her sisters, Avery and Lily, are now 11. Now, through the Zoe Rose Memorial Foundation, the family is helping others who feel the isolation of the NICU or loss of a child.



"We were able to take these traumas that we experienced ourselves as parents and that our children experienced," said Sorrells. "And to translate that into something that is meaningful and purposeful and provides hope, it means so much."



So what about Mississippi's "F" grade on the March of Dimes report card?



"When I see those numbers I think, oh my gosh there's even more need than there was yesterday," added Sorrells.



The March of Dimes notes there's no single factor that's upped Mississippi moms risks. Because of that, there's no one solution. And not all the answers involve a 9-month pregnancy.



"It is key that women are mindful of their current health status prior to pregnancy," said Wengora Thompson, March of Dimes Mississippi Director of Maternal and Child Health. "So, knowing where you stand. Do you have high blood pressure? Do you have diabetes? Are there other illnesses that may complicate your pregnancy?"



There's also a push for better education, group prenatal care, and other intervention programs.

