Madison Central wins The End Zone Play of the Week

It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Madison Central pulled away on the combined ballot on MSNewsNow.com & Twitter. They won by a total of 1049 votes.

Cedric Beal had a pair of touchdowns on Thursday. The first was a 37 yard scamper to give the Jaguars a double digit lead. MC beat Northwest Rankin 27-10 to clinch homefield advantage in the 1st round of the 6A playoffs.

The End Zone Play of the Week - October 27th (Final Standings)

1. Madison Central (Cedric Beal 37 yd TD)

2. Brookhaven (Sevante Quinn 57 yd TD)

3. Pisgah (Don Ragsdale 98 yd TD)

4. Warren Central (Defense gives Vikings the lead)

