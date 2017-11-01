61-year old man found dead in his home in Holmes County

Holmes County deputies are on the hunt for the person who killed a 61-year-old man. It happened on Old Highway 49 near Tchula. Sheriff Willie March identified the victim as Paul Sharp.

Yellow tape now surrounds Paul Sharp’s home in Holmes County. Investigators say the victim was found dead inside his home Wednesday, but they believe he was killed days before.

“Yes, we think his body had been there for a couple of days. I think the last person to see him was Monday,” said Sheriff Willie March.

Sheriff March says it was family members who found the 61-year-old Wednesday afternoon and called 911.

“When the deputies made it to the home they found a man lying in the house, in the kitchen part of the house, in a large amount of blood around him,” added March.

March says from the preliminary investigation it looks as if Sharp suffered trauma to the head. An autopsy will be performed for the exact cause of death. Deputies are now searching for the 61-year-old’s killer.

“We think it's someone he knew because it wasn't forced entry,” said March.

March admits a murder in this part of town has left many people shocked and saddened.

“I tell you the truth, I can't think of a murder in this area that has happened since I've been in law enforcement for at least 30 years," said March. "We have never had a murder in this area. It's been a very quiet area.”

