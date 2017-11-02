Coming up on WLBT: Holmes County authorities search for killer o - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: Holmes County authorities search for killer of elderly man

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

Investigators are searching for answers after the body of a 61 year old man is found. We'll have details on this tragic story.

Mistletoe Marketplace shop till you drop will soon be underway for the holiday season. We'll have a live report from the MS Trademart.

History is made for the Houston Astros. We'll have more on their huge World Series win.

See you in 10.

~Joy

Powered by Frankly