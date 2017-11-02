Madison Co. officials responding to school bus wreck on Hwy 17 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Madison Co. officials responding to school bus wreck on Hwy 17

MADISON COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Madison County authorities are responding to a school bus wreck with kids on it at Hwy 17 and Hwy 43.

A car and school bus were involved in the wreck. Both were towed from the scene shortly after the wreck.

Thankfully, no children were hurt in the wreck and they were all taken to school.

