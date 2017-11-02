One arrested after inmate starts fire in Lee County jail

By: Zachery Mason

An inmate started a fire inside the Lee County jail on Tuesday.

Department staff and 20 inmates were inside unit F of the Lee County Sheriff's Department when an inmate successfully started a fire within the facility.

Housing unit F was under lock down for almost 5 hours. Department staff were quick to extinguish the fire and detained the suspect. No one was injured.

The suspect can be seen in a video using a mattress for protection and janitorial equipment fight off staff in an effort to prevent them from entering the housing unit. Housing units F and G were evacuated immediately.

Due to the fire damage, at least 50 beds within the two housing units are now unusable to the Lee County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.