Mississippi State women’s hoops #7 in Preseason AP Top 25

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State women’s basketball begins the season where it left off last season in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll – No. 7.

The No. 7 rating marks the highest ranking ever for the Bulldogs in the AP preseason poll. State started last season No. 10. Wednesday’s poll also marked the Bulldogs’ 56th-straight week in the poll and 20th week in a row in the Top 10. Both active streaks are in the Top 10 nationally.

The ranking comes on the eve of MSU opening 2017-18 with a Friday nightexhibition against Arkansas-Fort Smith. Tip for the contest is set for 6 p.m., and the contest will be streamed online on SEC Network +. Fans can watch the broadcast on www.watchespn.com or via the WatchESPN app.

Admission to Friday’s game is free.

Mississippi State is coming off a historic season that saw the Bulldogs win a school-record 34 games en route to advancing to the national championship game in the program’s first Final Four appearance.

The Bulldogs return nine letterwinners from that time, including Preseason All-SEC picks Victoria Vivians, Morgan William and Teaira McCowan.

GAME INFORMATION

Opponent: Arkansas-Fort Smith

Date: Friday, November 3, 2017

Location: Humphrey Coliseum

Time: 6 p.m.

Doors Open: 4:30 p.m.

Live Stream: SEC Network + (http://hailst.at/2xAkEwc)