Mississippi State women’s hoops #7 in Preseason AP Top 25 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi State women’s hoops #7 in Preseason AP Top 25

WTVA WTVA

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics 

Mississippi State women’s basketball begins the season where it left off last season in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll – No. 7.

The No. 7 rating marks the highest ranking ever for the Bulldogs in the AP preseason poll. State started last season No. 10. Wednesday’s poll also marked the Bulldogs’ 56th-straight week in the poll and 20th week in a row in the Top 10. Both active streaks are in the Top 10 nationally.

The ranking comes on the eve of MSU opening 2017-18 with a Friday nightexhibition against Arkansas-Fort Smith. Tip for the contest is set for 6 p.m., and the contest will be streamed online on SEC Network +. Fans can watch the broadcast on www.watchespn.com or via the WatchESPN app.

Admission to Friday’s game is free.

Mississippi State is coming off a historic season that saw the Bulldogs win a school-record 34 games en route to advancing to the national championship game in the program’s first Final Four appearance.

The Bulldogs return nine letterwinners from that time, including Preseason All-SEC picks Victoria Vivians, Morgan William and Teaira McCowan.

GAME INFORMATION

Opponent: Arkansas-Fort Smith

Date: Friday, November 3, 2017

Location: Humphrey Coliseum

Time: 6 p.m.

Doors Open: 4:30 p.m.

Live Stream: SEC Network + (http://hailst.at/2xAkEwc)

Powered by Frankly