Water main break causes geyser in W. Jackson neighborhood

Water main break causes geyser in W. Jackson neighborhood

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A water main break in West Jackson is putting on quite the show in one neighborhood.

Water is shooting out of a hole in the road on Marydale Drive.

The city was contacted about the geyser, but they have not yet replied.

