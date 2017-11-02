MBI cancels Silver Alert for Meridian woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Betty Burnside Boutwell of Meridian.

Officials say Boutwell has been located and is safe.

She was last seen at the Island View Casino in Gulfport at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.