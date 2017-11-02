MBI issues Silver Alert for missing Meridian woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Betty Burnside Boutwell of Meridian.

Boutwell is described as a white female, five feet, five inches tall weighing 165 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at the Island View Casino in Gulfport at about 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25.

She may be driving a 2011 black Ford Taurus bearing Mississippi disabled license plate A8764.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Betty Burnside Boutwell contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 601-486-4952.

