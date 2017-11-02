One dead after dump truck and car collide in Canton

One person is dead after a dump truck collided with a car in Canton Thursday just before noon.

MHP was called about a 2 vehicle crash on MS16 and Green Acres Drive.

A Western dump truck was traveling eastbound on MS16 and a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Green Acres Dr.

The Ford Focus crossed into the path of the dump truck and was struck on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Ford Focus, 69-year-old John W. Tharp, died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

