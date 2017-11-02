Terry Police Chief resigns

Residents in the town of Terry are concerned about a vacancy in leadership at the police department. Yesterday, news spread that their interim police chief had left the position.

Terry residents tell WLBT news that interim police Chief Bettye Rouson resigned Wednesday. Thursday, her position was posted on the town of Terry's website, along with an officer's vacancy, leaving some here to wonder who's left on the small police force, especially those hit recently by crime.

"Last May it was broke into and then July again by the same guy," Terry resident Keith Morrison told us.

Morrison's home was burglarized twice recently. He's hoping someone is appointed before he or his neighbors are victimized.

"Somebody needs to do it now. You get broke into twice in 2 months, less 3 months; that's out of hand," added Morrison.

Other residents believe a Chief's salary could be spent elsewhere.

"The city really can take care of itself, people take care of themselves," said Orlando Redd. "It is really a people town like every other town. Every now and then something can happen but not that much. There ain't that much crime here."

We wanted to find out how leaders of the city planned to provide police protection for residents during the interim. We went to city hall Thursday and left messages for Mayor Joseph Kendrick. So far, he has not contacted us.

