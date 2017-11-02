MS Supreme Court again affirms Curtis Flowers' death sentence

The Mississippi Supreme Court has affirmed the death sentence of a man convicted of killing four people in a Winona furniture store in 1996.

Curtis Giovanni Flowers has been tried six times in the fatal shootings. He was convicted and sentenced to death in the first three trials, but those were overturned. Jurors couldn't agree on a verdict in the fourth and fifth trials.

At the sixth trial, in 2010, Flowers was convicted and sentenced to death. The state Supreme Court upheld that conviction in 2014. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 told state justices to review whether there was discrimination in how some black people were excluded as potential jurors.

Flowers was convicted of capital murder in the gunshot deaths of 59-year-old Bertha Tardy, owner of Tardy Furniture, and three employees: 45-year-old Carmen Rigby, 42-year-old Robert Golden, and 16-year-old Derrick "BoBo" Stewart.

Prosecutors painted Flowers as a disgruntled employee who had been fired from his job at the store.

