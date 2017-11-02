Rankin County school bus involved in traffic accident

A Rankin County school bus has been involved in an accident on Luckney Road, near Henderson Road.

Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke tells us the bus stopped to unload children on Luckney Road and was rear-ended by a Chevy Impala.

the Impala driver fled the scene, but the bus driver got his license plate. Rankin County deputies are searching for that driver.

Six or seven kids were on the bus at the time of the accident but no one was injured. The bus was not damaged.

