City crews tackle torrent of water from line break

It's nearly a weekly occurrence; water line breaks in the Capital City. A stream of water overnight turns into a torrent for crews to tackle by morning.

Water shot several feet into the air from a ruptured water line at Marydale and Charleston Drives Thursday morning. It has been repaired, but residents say water began flowing Wednesday evening.

"I'm sitting here on the porch, and you could hear it without even looking over there," said Marydale Drive resident Aundreia Tripp.

She, like others, is looking for a permanent solution to the water line breaks and potholes that plague the Capital City. Wednesday night she returned from work to find water in the street from a break at the intersection near her home.

"We could see, clearly see water gushing from the street, and it was a lot of water," said Tripp. "It was just continuously gushing".

By Thursday morning water filled nearby Charleston Drive as a strong stream sprayed continuously more than 20 feet in the air.

Crews responded and now a gray gravel mixture covers the hole; yet another bump in the road for motorists.

"I feel like they're fixing things that can be waited on until they fix the regular streets," said the south Jackson resident. "Like they're working on the highways and things like that. I'm going down Lakeland and they're patching the whole Lakeland, but streets in Jackson are way worse than Lakeland has ever been".

As of Thursday afternoon, no precautionary boil water notices were issued for Marydale Drive and the surrounding areas.

"I just really hope that they can figure some things out," added Tripp.

