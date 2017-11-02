3 on the Road: Tommy Johnson Blues Festival

It’s the 12th annual Tommy Johnson Music Festival at the Jackson Medical Mall this Saturday. Here’s a little bit about why he’s important and why you need to know about him.

Like any bluesman worth his legends, Tommy Johnson is buried in an obscure grave in a cemetery in Copiah County that has no public access. He had gotten out of the record business 10 years before his more famous name sound-alike, ROBERT Johnson ever started recording.

Robert Johnson, by the way, has THREE forlorn lonely graves attributed to him in LeFlore County. Something else they share besides lonely grave-sites, the legend about selling their souls to the devil in exchange for their talent.

Actually, the selling the soul at the crossroads was a tale told by TOMMY Johnson about himself, first. It was later attributed to Robert Johnson by promoters of his music. Or, heck, maybe they both have done it. Lots of people do to a lesser degree every day.

Anyway, Tommy played and performed with his brothers the rest of his life, into the 1950s. And he has a champion today, Vera Johnson Collins, his niece, who wants to see to it that Tommy Johnson gets credit for what he did.

"I want him to be remembered as a trailblazer and a founding father," said Vera. "We wouldn’t have this good rich music we have today. And I just want him to be remembered and recognized for his legacy."

Three quick examples of Tommy Johnson’s influence, Jim Brewer at the Mississippi Music Museum in Hazlehurst says Tommy Johnson’s yodeling blues style may well have influenced the Father of Country Music, Jimmie Rodgers, also from Mississippi.

As well as the rock group, Canned Heat taking their name from a Tommy Johnson song by the same name, bemoaning addiction to drinking Sterno, also known as Canned Heat. Don’t do that, by the way.

Probably Tommy Johnson’s best know acknowledgment of his due is when it was “he” that Chris Thomas King played as the hitchhiking bluesman in the movie, “O Brother Where Art Thou?” Which was filmed in…(ahem) Mississippi.

We have a web page and a Facebook page you can go to, to get information about the big Tommy Johnson Blues Festival this weekend in Jackson:

Tommy Johnson Music Festival website

Tommy Johnson Music Festival Facebook Page

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.