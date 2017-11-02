Vicksburg Police will soon get pay raises to recruit and retain officers

The Vicksburg Mayor and Board of Aldermen have approved pay raises for police excluding ranking officers. The goal is to help eliminate the current manpower shortage and retain officers.

For more than a decade, Vicksburg police officers have been hoping to get an increase in pay. Now that is a reality. They see the benefits will be endless.

“This may not be correct but when I see all these professional athletes making these big bucks for playing a game and police officers and military getting small salaries I just think it is horrible,” said Resident Peggy Fulghum.

Fulghum lives in Vicksburg and she is pleased to hear the men and women who protect the city will soon get fatter paychecks.

“They put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe and they do a wonderful job of it,” added Fulghum.

Mayor George Flaggs and Board of Aldermen approved a $.50 per hour pay increase for the officers. That means officers will go from $13.65 to $14.15 an hour.

“We also increase the education incentive by 50 cents for an associate's, a bachelor's and master's in criminal justice,” said Deputy Chief Bobby Stewart.

Deputy Chief Stewart and Deputy Chief Eric Paymon are hoping more money will attract more qualified officers to join the force and fight crime.

“Recruitment and retention are what we are lacking," added Stewart. "We are slated for 81 officers and currently, we have 20 openings.”

“Because we have other cities that are hiring and paying a little bit more, it will allow us to catch some of those officers and offer them a position,” said Paymon.

They hope it will also boost morale inside the Vicksburg Police Department.

“You are not here in this job for the money. You are here because you have a passion to do what you are doing," added Paymon. "In getting this money, it shows that we care enough to reach out and give them what they need to continue every day.”

The raises will go into effect in January. All ranking officers are excluded from the pay increase.

