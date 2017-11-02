Mississippi Department of Revenue wants to change internet sales tax regulations

Mississippi's Department of Revenue is changing internet sales tax regulations. But you should know that not a lot, if anything, is going to change for you online shoppers right now.

The new regulation that takes effect December first comes with some strings attached. The United States Supreme Court said in 1992 that states can't make out-of-state businesses collect sales tax on online purchases.

The idea of requiring companies to collect the internet sales tax, even if they don't have a brick and mortar space in Mississippi, isn't new. The Department of Revenue points to this law passed in 2009.



"It imposed the tax on those type of taxpayers who have exploited the market in Mississippi," explained Department of Revenue Spokesperson Kathy Waterbury. "The problem has been enforcement."



The new regulation defines the law, saying that means companies making $250,000 or more in business in Mississippi. Still, Attorney General Jim Hood knows it will be challenged.



"I'm confident we'll get sued. I'm willing to defend it to the mat," noted Hood. "In fact, I'd love to see the Supreme Court have to address this issue."

Hood has filed briefs in other states' pending cases in hopes of getting the court to change their mind. He mentions that technology has allowed online shopping has taken on a new meaning since 1992 case.



Governor Bryant also noted that he expects a lawsuit. But he did say it could level the playing field to change the rules.



"I don't think it's fair for shops across MS to have to pay taxes and large global network companies not to," said Bryant. "So, hopefully, the courts will give us some direction."



State Director of Americans for Prosperity, Russ Latino, sent this statement.

"The MS Department of Revenue's attempt to create an internet sales tax is blatantly unconstitutional and outside of its authority. The Commissioner has admitted it's unconstitutional. The legislature declined to pass an almost identical law this year because it was unconstitutional. In an attempt to gather more money from Mississippians' pockets, all this rogue agency has done is set up yet another lawsuit that taxpayers will have to defend. We elect legislators to make laws. DOR shouldn't thwart the will of the people's representatives."



Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves said this.

"Currently, it is illegal to impose a tax on Internet sales based on U.S. Supreme Court decisions, which is why I opposed an unconstitutional Internet Sales Tax during this year’s session. There are several states currently in litigation seeking to overturn these decisions and allow sales taxes on purchases made over the Internet. I see no reason for Mississippi to act unless or until either the Supreme Court changes its mind or Congress acts to authorize a sales tax on Internet purchases. "I see no reason for Mississippi to act unless or until either the Supreme Court changes its mind or Congress acts to authorize a sales tax on Internet purchases."



Still, the Department of Revenue seems to be taking the step in anticipation of that



"The Department of Revenue has written a regulation in the event that one of these other states gets there first which it looks probable that one of them will," said Waterbury. "And we're ready if the court should decide to overturn Quill which we hope that they will."

What you may not realize, there's a place on your tax forms each year where you're asked to report and pay sales tax on any online purchases. That's why some say this money is already owed to the state.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.