Mississippi Department of Revenue wants to change internet sales tax regulations

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A retired Navy commander declined to accept a Peoples Health Champion Award that was to have been presented during this Sunday's New Orleans Saints game in the Superdome. .More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
Bayou La Batre Police confirm that six Alma Bryant High School students were taken to the hospital Thursday after eating candy laced with a drug.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reportedly accidental fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.More >>
