9 year old boy shot in his Holmes County home

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says around 1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30 a child was shot while inside his home.

March says shots were fired into the house on Golf Ground Road, off Highway 17 in Holmes County.

When deputies arrived on scene they saw a window in the home had been shot out.

A 9-year-old boy had been shot in the arm, shoulder and hand. The child has broken bones because of the shooting. His injuries are non-life threatening. The little boy is currently still in the hospital.

Authorities believe the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother is the suspect in the shooting. He is not being identified at this point.

March said at the time of the shooting the child's mother had a lifetime protective order against the man.

Authorities say the ex-boyfriend had been attempting to contact the mother. The protective order includes no contact with her at all.

Officials say a warrant has been issued for the man.

