U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for shooting 9-year-old boy

The suspect accused of shooting a 9-year-old boy in Holmes County has been arrest by U.S. Marshals.

Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says around 1 a.m. Monday, a child, identified as Jared Tyler, was shot while inside his home on Golf Ground Road off Highway 17 in Holmes County. When deputies arrived on scene they saw a window in the home had been shot out.

That's when they discovered Jared had been shot in the arm, shoulder and hand. Both of the boy's arms were broken. His injuries are non-life threatening and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

March said at the time of the shooting the child's mother had a lifetime protective order against the man.

Authorities say the ex-boyfriend had been attempting to contact the mother, but the protective order includes no contact with her at all.

Jared has since been released from the hospital and is now home resting.

Our AWESOME team at WLBT, David Kenney and Mike Evans, went to visit the family today while reporting on the incident. They said Jared, of course, did not get to trick-or-treat this year...so they brought the candy to him.

Because Jared Tyler was hospitalized on ?? and was unable to go Trick-Or-Treating we only thought it would be right to bring the candy to him pic.twitter.com/nnfHqaBhtc — David Kenney (@WLBT_DKenney) November 3, 2017

We'll have much more on this story tonight.

