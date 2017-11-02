JPD looking for missing man

The Jackson Police Department needs help in locating a missing person. Christopher Sutton, 40, was reported missing by his family this past Sunday, October 29, 2017.

Sutton is approximately 6’0, 210 lbs. and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue shorts in the Randall St area. He does not suffer from any known illnesses or take any medications.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Police.

