Beat the Bear: Week 10

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
You can put your college football predictions to the test every single week. Beat the Bear returns for Week 10.

It's you versus me in 10 games involving Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley, and the Top 25.

Week 9 was an awful one: 6-4. Several of you beat me but only three win a free t-shirt. Winners can pick up their shirt at the WLBT Studios (715 South Jefferson Street in Jackson).

- Gordon Griffin

- Sheila Lawson

- Tiffaney Gregorich

Here's the slate I picked for Week 10

Week 10 (November 4th)

Bear picks in bold

#16 Mississippi State vs. UMass

Ole Miss at Kentucky

Southern Miss at Tennessee

Jackson State vs. Alabama State

Alcorn State vs. Alabama A&M

Mississippi Valley vs. Texas Southern

#19 LSU at #2 Alabama

#7 Penn State vs. #24 Michigan State

#5 Oklahoma vs. #11 Oklahoma State

#10 Miami vs. #13 Virginia Tech

Beat The Bear - Make Your Picks

- If you guess more games correctly than me, you're in the running for a free t-shirt

- Grand prize winner (most correct picks over the season): A cruise for two and two oil changes.

