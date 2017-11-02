Waitr App comes to Metro Area

A new app coming to the Metro area could change the way Jacksonians eat their food. The Waitr App lets you order delivery from all your favorite restaurants, for a flat fee of $5. The fee stays the same, no matter how much you order, or how far you are from the restaurant.

"I'm just super excited about being able to stay at my house and get on an app where someone comes and brings me my food. It's the next step in me having to do less things to get what I want," said Matt Sitton, who'd just finished eating at Babble, one of the restaurants participating with Waitr.

Waitr hosted a launch party at the Pig and Pint Thursday to celebrate their arrival in Jackson. They're bringing 150 jobs to the area.

"We know Jackson has a great food scene. We have partners in other markets that were encouraging us to come to Jackson - 'I'm telling you, Jackson's where it's at!' - So we came! And look, it has been the most successful launch that Waitr has seen," said Whitney Savoie, Waitr's Director of New Market Growth.

So far, more than 40 restaurants in the Metro Area have signed on - Sal and Mookie's, Surin of Thailand, Papitos, Mugshots.

That list is expected to get even longer in the upcoming weeks.

"A lot of exciting things going on in the Jackson area, so I'm looking forward to that," said Ross Weems, who'd also just eaten at Babalu.

You can use the promo code "JACKSONMS" when you create an account with Waitr to get your first meal delivered free.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.