Sean Rawlings returns for the Rebels

Ole Miss junior center Sean Rawlings is in good spirits during an injury plagued season. He returned to practice on Tuesday night, and described wearing a different jersey than he was used to.
"I feel like a quarterback in this green jersey. They (the offensive line) gave me a little grief about it of course. I've heard enough from them, so I'm glad to be putting the red jersey on tomorrow."
The MRA alum had ankle surgery last month, then missed last week's game with a concussion. He returns for the Rebels as they travel to Kentucky.
Kickoff is Saturday at 3:00pm. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
