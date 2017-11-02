Petal routs Terry to clinch 6A playoff spot - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Petal routs Terry to clinch 6A playoff spot

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

The scenario was simple for Terry and Petal. The winner of Thursday night's matchup would clinch a spot in the 6A playoffs.

Panthers led the Bulldogs 17-7 at the half, going on to win 38-14. PHS clinches a playoff spot for the 10th straight season.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly