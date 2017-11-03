New this morning on WLBT: A local volunteer fire chief is arrest - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

New this morning on WLBT: A local volunteer fire chief is arrested

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
We'll tell you why a Prentiss volunteer fire chief is waking up behind bars. 

A nine year old boy in Holmes County continues to recover after he's shot by his mother's ex boyfriend. We'll have an update for you.

It's a happening weekend with Friday night football and JSU's homecoming...will the weather play nice? Your forecast will be on the minute you join us.

See you in 10.

~Joy

  • Family: Bullying led to 11-year-old's suicide

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-11-02 11:22:33 GMT
    Source: Amy ThomasSource: Amy Thomas

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.  

  • 3-year-old girl missing in DeKalb County

    Friday, November 3 2017 5:56 AM EDT2017-11-03 09:56:35 GMT
    Serenity Sanders (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)Serenity Sanders (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

    DeKalb County authorities are still searching for a missing child as of Friday morning. 

  • Zurik: Orphan wells and the deadbeats who leave them

    Almost 4,000 abandoned oil and gas wells dot Louisiana's landscape and waters, from Oil City to Golden Meadow and beyond. Many of them have been deteriorating for decades; some of them are leaking. And year to year, just as the state cleans up scores of orphan well sites, hundreds more are abandoned by their operators. 

