Traffic info and public events for JSU Homecoming

Jackson State University will kick off the height of its homecoming festivities with a parade tomorrow on the JSU parkway.

Several roads will be closed for the parade Friday night as hundreds come out to watch the marching bands, beauty queens, floats, and JSU royalty make their way along the parade route.

No incoming traffic will be allowed to travel alongside the campus streets of Lynch Street, University Boulevard, Dalton, and Parkway streets.

The closures will begin tomorrow morning at 3:00 a.m.

There will be several events this weekend that are open to the public.

FRIDAY:

Yard Fest : Alumni will hit the Gibbs-Green Plaza Friday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

: Alumni will hit the Gibbs-Green Plaza Friday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Step Show: Fraternities and Sororities will battle at the AAC for bragging rights at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY:

Game: Kickoff is at 2 p.m. | JSU vs. Alabama State (Saturday)

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. | JSU vs. Alabama State (Saturday) Concert: Some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop will head to Tiger Land! (Lil Wayne, Yo Gotti, Cardi B, and Rich Homie Quan (Saturday)

SUNDAY:

Basketball Madness: Meet the Men and Lady Tigers on the hardwood @ 5PM (Sunday)

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.