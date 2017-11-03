Long line forms outside Ridgeland apple store for release of new iphone

A long line has formed outside of the Apple store in Ridgeland for the release of the iPhone X.

One man has been in line since 8:00 a.m. Thursday. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. this morning.

The new I-phone has a number of new features and improvements. The screen takes up more space on the device, and replaces the home button with face-detection technology.

This new phone will cost you $999.00.

People who pre-ordered the phone online will start receiving their devices in the mail today.

