UMMC closing wellness center in Madison

The University Wellness Center in Madison is closing November 30th.

On April 1st, two wellness centers in Jackson closed. The University Wellness Center Downtown and University Wellness Center Northeast shut down because of unanticipated cuts in patient care reimbursement and other budget reductions.

UMMC said in a letter sent out to members that they made a decision not to renew the center's lease in Madison.

According to Wellness Director David Carpenter, they will be closing the Madison location on November 30th.

The letter reassures members that they are negotiating to relocate at a nearby location.

Nothing is finalized on a new location, so UMMC says they will likely not be able to locate a new location before the current center closes.

UMMC stated, "Negotiations are progressing and we feel positive that an agreement will be in place soon...we look forward to having some exciting news to share on the new location and to continue to provide wellness and fitness services in the Madison County area"

