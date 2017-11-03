Women wanted in Ridgeland for shoplifting $1K of Sephora products

Three women are wanted for shoplifting over $1,000 of Sephora products from the Renaissance Mall on Highland Colony Parkway.

Police believe they stole the beauty products on October 21st.

Two of the suspects look to be wearing scrub tops and another is wearing a black ball cap and has a dark colored tattoo on her left calf.

If you recognize these women, or have any information please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

You can also call Ridgeland Police Detective Mike McGahey at 601-856-2121 or email tips to mike.mcgahey@ridgelandms.org

