Canton's Javian Fleming commits to Alabama

A metro big man has committed to Alabama basketball for the 2nd straight season. Clinton's Galin Smith signed with the Tide last year, Canton's Javian Fleming looks to do the same.
He verballed with the Crimson Tide Friday afternoon in front of a packed Tiger pep rally. 247 Sports ranks Fleming as the #4 player in Mississippi in the 2018 class.
Canton center Javian Fleming thinking Crimson Tide. Top 5 MS recruit in 2018 class commits to Alabama pic.twitter.com/okJbl01ALS— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 3, 2017
The 6 foot 9 center now sets his sights on a 5A gold ball in his senior season.
