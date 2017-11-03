JSU mascot says his Tiger uniform was embarrassing

On the eve of Jackson State University's homecoming, a city street was named in honor of the former JSU mascot, David "Wavee Dave" Chambers.

Chambers died in 2006.

At the same time alumni are celebrating Wavee Dave, there is criticism from the new tiger mascot.

Fernando Mitchell, known as Sonny Thee Tiger, claims in a letter to the student newspaper earlier this month, his Tiger uniform is not up to pare.

In the October 5 letter to the JSU student newspaper, Mitchell wrote his mascot suit has been bashed; a year ago it was falling apart with holes.

According to Mitchell, his father purchased a new tiger suit, but it wasn't accepted by fellow students.

Mitchell said he contacted JSU administration about a new uniform but never heard back.

The alumni we spoke with Friday said they were not aware of the mascot uniform complaint. Roderick Little, the JSU Marching Band Director had this response when we asked about Mitchell's statements.

"As everybody knows we are going through a budget constraint but that does not go through the band department," said Little. "But I'm sure in the future we will be able to get another Wavee Dave or a Tiger uniform that is suitable for Jackson State University."

We attempted to contact the JSU Vice President of Student Affairs to find out if a new mascot uniform is being considered. Our phone calls were not returned.

