Silver Alert issued for Baton Rouge woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Linda W. Thompson of Baton Rouge. Ms. Thompson is described as a white female, five feet, four inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with short blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen at about 6:00 a.m. at mile marker 45 of I-10 near the intersection of I-110 in D'Iberville. Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Linda W. Thompson contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.