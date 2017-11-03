Man arrested for shooting Holmes County 9 Yr. Old

US Marshals arrested 45-year-old Craig Thomas in Jackson Friday. Authorities say on both last Friday and Monday morning, Thomas is suspected of shooting into a Holmes County trailer.

PREVIOUS STORY: U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for shooting 9-year-old boy

The second time he struck 9-year-old Jared Tyler, as he lay asleep in his bunk bed, just on the other side of this window. Little Jared, was shot in his left shoulder and hand, along with his right arm. Both of his arms were broken by the bullets. He is home recovering now.

Investigators say his mother had a lifetime restraining order against Craig Thomas, who kept making advances.

"He wasn't supposed to come around, wasn't supposed to text her or even send info through a second party to make contact with this person," said Sheriff Willie March. "We know this person, I knew him from a year or back. We had trouble with him, something was going on then between these two."

Craig Thomas is being charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Investigators suspect he fired at least six shots, half of them striking Jared Tyler.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.