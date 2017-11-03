MS vets kicking Opioid habit with treatment at the Jackson VA

Opioid overdose deaths are reaching alarming numbers in the Magnolia State. Among those abusing prescription painkillers are veterans.

One veteran once hooked on Opioids is now free of narcotics through a new treatment at the Jackson V.A.

"When my pills would run out I would go to another doctor, get more pills," said a U.S. Army Veteran, we will call Tom.

The Neshoba County resident is talking about his 17-year addiction to pain medication. He became dependent on pain pills after tearing ligaments in his knee.

Tom tried to kick the habit on his own but experienced withdrawals with bouts of nausea, cold chills and terrible flu-like symptoms that caused him to find more pills.

"When I started feeling actual cravings for them, that's when I should have asked for help and that was a decade ago," said Tom.

The 42-year-old is receiving treatment at the Jackson V.A. Medical Center.

He is prescribed Buprenorphine or Suboxone and undergoes therapy.

"It let's me be me. I don't feel the cravings. I don't feel withdrawals," said the veteran. "I don't have the words to express how it feels to be here and not there anymore".

"What you see with this medication is that it replaces the narcotic, said Jackson V.A. Medical Director and psychiatrist Dr. David Walker.

The Air Force Veteran is currently treating 55 veterans for prescription drug addictions.

The V.A. physician is finding success getting patients off Opioids with the FDA approved Suboxone and therapy. Each veteran must also undergo drug testing.

"It prevents withdrawal. It doesn't give a high, and it also prevents cravings," said Walker. "What it's giving them is basically the chance to return to society. So whether it's going back to work, save a relationship, go back to school. So that's what it's giving them, and that's the beauty of it".

The Drug Enforcement Administration monitors the V.A.'s treatment with Suboxone.

Tom has a message for other vets struggling with addiction.

"Don't be too proud to ask for help," said the recovering addict. "It took me several years to actually come to that point, and those were years that I could have been here at the VA actually receiving help".

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.