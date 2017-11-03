First responders battling house fire just outside Clinton

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility of additional sexual assault charges against a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility of additional sexual assault charges against a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.More >>
Deputies said a woman who identified herself as a law enforcement officer while buying a gun has been charged with impersonating a police officer.More >>
Deputies said a woman who identified herself as a law enforcement officer while buying a gun has been charged with impersonating a police officer.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Linda W. Thompson of Baton Rouge. Ms. Thompson is described as a white female, five feet, four inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with short blonde hair and green eyes.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Linda W. Thompson of Baton Rouge. Ms. Thompson is described as a white female, five feet, four inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with short blonde hair and green eyes.More >>
Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media. The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it.More >>
Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media. The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it.More >>
The 17-year-old died after shooting himself in the head while playing the game on Halloween.More >>
The 17-year-old died after shooting himself in the head while playing the game on Halloween.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.More >>
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.More >>