State revenue projections could translate to a lower budget next year

Mississippi's state budget could be shrinking yet again. The latest revenue projections were adopted this week. If unchanged, state budget writers will have $1.5 million less to divvy up.

Many state agencies are calling their budgets bare bones right now. They're telling lawmakers that as they divvy up the dollars, it's just not enough to meet all the needs. Dr. Andrea Mayfield at the Community College Board says it's scary to see the belt-tightening even more.



"The pie is reduced for everyone," explained Executive Director Mayfield. "Everyone is fighting for their piece of the pie, their piece of the budget. So what we've done in the past is we have tried to leverage partnerships so that we can braid funding and continue the good work that we do. Otherwise, what we're doing wouldn't be possible."



But they've had to make serious changes to work around the millions of dollars in cuts. Tuition increased 13%, programs were cut, and 300 employees lost their jobs. Meanwhile, they're watching state leadership tout new industry. The irony? Those schools are where the new workers are often being trained.



"The community and junior colleges are the pipeline to our talent for workforce," The workforce is what's going to sustain the state budget. Without a workforce, it all goes downhill. We're the investment. We need the financial support."



But the impacts of a shrinking budget are being felt across all agencies.

The University of Southern Mississippi sent a letter to alums this week----announcing that budget cuts are forcing them to reduce their budget by approximately 8 million dollars. That also includes layoffs.

