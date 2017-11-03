Crews battle structure fire outside Clinton

Fire units from Brownsville and Pocahontas battled a blaze on Cy Brett Drive and Clinton Tinnin Road Friday evening just outside Clinton.

There were no injuries. Our news crew was kept at a distance as firemen pulled hoses and put out the flames in the wooded area. The structure appeared to be a barn or empty trailer.

There is no word on what caused the fire. We were told the building was unoccupied with no electricity or utilities.

