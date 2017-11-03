EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jackson's New Public Works Director discusses plan to improve infrastructure problems

Jackson's New Public Works Director is laying out his plan of action to help get the city's infrastructure back in shape.

Meet Robert Miller. He has worked 35 years in the public works arena. Most recently he was Deputy Director of the New Orleans Sewage and Water Board. Now he is ready to tackle the infrastructure problems plaguing Jackson.

“What they are asking me to do I have done before and it is possible," said Miller. "It is my job to deliver.”

Miller has been on the job for three weeks and has already made a long to-do-list. He says a major focus is pothole and street repairs.

“The conditions of the roads is tied to the quality of living in Jackson,” added Miller.

Miller says around 90 percent of streets in Jackson are in bad shape. He has mapped out a plan of action to change that, but it won’t be an overnight fix.

“While some roads have been repaved, others need immediate attention," said Miller. "What I want to do is create a line of financial resources, so we can go in and put in patches that will last, and we can get the full life of the road. Finally, when we are replacing a new road that we are replacing the infrastructure road underneath the roads.”

Ensuring quality water is flowing through Jackson 24 hours a day for residents is also a priority under Miller's leadership.

“We are providing quality water that is meeting all the regulatory standards," said Miller. "I just want to improve our consistency. “

