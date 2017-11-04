Dent shines as Jackson Academy advances to MAIS AAAA-D1 Semifina - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Dent shines as Jackson Academy advances to MAIS AAAA-D1 Semifinals

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Kinkead Dent had Yellowjackets hanging on him all night, but the Jackson Academy QB swatted them off. The Raiders beat Oak Forest 34-17 in the MAIS AAAA-D1 Quarterfinals.

JA will travel to Parklane next week in the semifinals.

