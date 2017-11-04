MRA beats PCS to advance to MAIS AAAA-D1 Semifinals - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MRA beats PCS to advance to MAIS AAAA-D1 Semifinals

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

MRA beat PCS last week to close the regular season. New week, same result.

The Patriots beat the Bobcats 28-23 in the MAIS AAAA-D1 Semifinals. They will travel to face Jackson Prep next week.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly